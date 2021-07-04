July 4: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Health officials reported a total of 27 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday (July 4), including one more fatality.

Of the cases in Hua Hin, 18 were found linked to clusters.

The rest are infections outside the clusters, most of them are still within the Hua Hin area, with Pranburi and Sam Roi Yod reporting one case each

From the reports received, it was found that there were 14 infected people who crossed the province who came to Prachuap Khiri Khan.

9 men, 18 women, and in this group 15 are Thai, and 12 are Burmese, One more person died today.

One more death was also reported bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 7.

Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,765.

Meanwhile, 47 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,792 cumulative total cases in the province, 503 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,289 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 17 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 26 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 72,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 49,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

