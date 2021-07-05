July 5: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 14 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 26 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday (July 5).

Of the cases in Hua Hin, 14 were found in Hua Hin, 5 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

Bang Saphan reported 4 new cases, 3 cases were found in Kuiburi and one case each was found in Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot and Thap Sakae.

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 7.

Monday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,818.

Meanwhile, 1 person were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,818 cumulative total cases in the province, 521 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,290 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 19 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 35 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 72,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 49,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

