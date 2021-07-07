July 7: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 241 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported a total of 241 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Wednesday (July 7).

Of the new cases, 228 were found in Hua Hin, 223 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 5 new cases, 4 cases were found in Sam Roi Yot and two cases each were found in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Bang Saphan.

No new deaths reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 8.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,092.

Meanwhile, 17 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,092 cumulative total cases in the province, 751 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,333 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 26 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 36 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 74,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 49,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

