July 8: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 150 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported a total of 150 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (July 8).

Of the new cases, 133 were found in Hua Hin, 124 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

From these cases, 81 were men, 69 women, and in this group 91 are Thai and 58 are Burmese, and 1 Laos.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 2 new cases, 3 cases were found in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 1 case in Mueang Prachuap, 5 cases in Thap Sakae and 4 in Bang Saphan.

No new deaths reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 8.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,242.

Meanwhile, 78 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,242 cumulative total cases in the province, 823 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,411 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 50 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 13 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 84,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 60,800 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses.

