July 9: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Health officials reported a total of 42 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday (July 9).

Of the new cases, 23 were found in Hua Hin, 19 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 8 new cases, 3 cases were found in Sam Roi Yot, 6 in Parchaup Khiri Khan, and 2 in Bang Saphan Noi.

One new death was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 9. The victim was 75 year old woman with underlying health conditions, officials said.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,344.

Meanwhile, 60 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,344 cumulative total cases in the province, 864 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,471 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 49 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 17 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 86,500 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 63,400 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses.

