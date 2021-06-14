June 14: Hua Hin reports 5 new COVID-19 cases – most linked to factory clusters

Health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin on Monday (June 14).

Two of the new cases were linked to the cluster at the fruit processing factory, while 1 was linked to the cluster at the poultry factory.

One other case was found in Bang Saphan.

Monday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,071.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 8 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,071 cumulative total cases in the province, 395 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,671 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 4 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Almost 50,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

comments