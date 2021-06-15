June 15: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports ZERO new COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (June 15), the first time zero cases have been reported since April 1.

Tuesday’s zero cases means the total number of cases in the province since April 1 remains at 2,071.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 13 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,071 cumulative total cases in the province, 397 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,684 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 3 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Almost 52,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

comments