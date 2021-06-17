June 17: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, most linked to clusters

Health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (June 17).

22 of the new cases were linked to the clusters at the fruit processing and poultry factories in Hua Hin.

1 other case was found in Hua Hin, 1 in Pranburi and 3 in Sam Roi Yot.

Thursday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,132.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 4 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,132 cumulative total cases in the province, 426 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,701 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 1 patient is currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 55,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

comments