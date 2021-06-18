June 18: 48 new COVID-19 cases found in Hua Hin, most linked to clusters

Health officials reported a total of 50 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday (June 18), 48 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Most of the cases were understood to be linked to clusters at the fruit processing and poultry factories in Hua Hin.

Of the new cases, 27 were men, 23 women, and of those 20 are Thai, and 30 are Burmese.

1 other case was found in Kuiburi 1 and 1 in Bang Saphan

Friday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,182.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 29 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,182 cumulative total cases in the province, 447 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,730 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 57,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

