June 19: 40 new COVID-19 cases found in Hua Hin, most linked to clusters

Health officials reported a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday (June 19), 40 of which were found in Hua Hin.

38 of the cases were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, while 2 cases were linked to the cluster at the poultry factory in Hua Hin.

Of the new cases, 33 were men, 12 women, and of those 8 are Thai, and 37 are Burmese.

2 other case was found in Pranburi and 3 in Bang Saphan.

Saturday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,227.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 16 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,227 cumulative total cases in the province, 476 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,746 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 59,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

