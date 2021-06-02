June 2: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports single digit new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 4 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (June 2), the second time this week when the number of new cases had been in single digits.

Wednesday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,695.

Of the new cases, 2 were found in Hua Hin, both of which were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, 1 other case was found in Pranburi and 1 other in Kui Buri.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

2 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,695 cumulative total cases in the province, 160 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,529 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

comments