June 23: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, most in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 15 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Wednesday (June 23), 14 of which were found in Hua Hin.

5 of the cases were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory

Of the new cases, 8 were men, 7women, and of those 12 are Thai, and 3 are Burmese.

1 other case was found in Meuang Prachuap.

Wednesday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,318.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 178 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine, which is significant as it among the most reported in a single day in the province.

Of the 2,318 cumulative total cases in the province, 297 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,746 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 7 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 62,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



