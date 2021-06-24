June 24: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 26 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 29 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (June 24), 26 of which were found in Hua Hin.

22 of the cases were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory

3 other cases were found in Bang Saphan Noi.

Thursday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,347.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 2 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine, which is significant as it among the most reported in a single day in the province.

Of the 2,318 cumulative total cases in the province, 324 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2018 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 7 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 63,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 40,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

