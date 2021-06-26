June 26: Prachuap reports 74 new COVID-19 case, 1 more death

Health officials reported a total of 74 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday (June 26), 70 of which were found in Hua Hin.

As has been the trend in recent days, most of the cases (61) were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory

1 other case was found in Pranburi, 1 in Sam Roi Yod and 2 other cases were found in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

1 new death was reported bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 6. Officials said the victim was a 57 year old woman from Hua Hin who had an underlying health condition.

Saturday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,471.

Meanwhile, 1 person was also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,471 cumulative total cases in the province, 442 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2023 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 8 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 7 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 64,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 41,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

