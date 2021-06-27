June 27: Prachuap reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, majority at Hua Hin clusters

Health officials reported a total of 53 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday (June 27), 52 of which were found in Hua Hin.

As has been the trend in recent days, most of the cases (45) were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, while 2 cases were discovered at the poultry processing factory.

One other case was located in Bang Saphan.

Of the new cases, 18 were found in men, 35 in women, women, of which 22 are Thai and 31 are Burmese.

Zero new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths remains at 6.

Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,524.

Meanwhile, 6 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,524 cumulative total cases in the province, 489 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,029 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 8 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 64,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 41,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

