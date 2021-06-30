June 30: COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan more than double in 24 hours

Health officials reported a total of 70 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Wednesday (June 30), 53 of which were found in Hua Hin.

As has been the trend in recent days, most of the cases (43) were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, one case was found at the Royal Golf Course.

Sixteen cases were logged in Prachuap Khiri Khan and one case in Sam Roi Yod.

Zero new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths remains at 6.

Wednesday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,672.

Meanwhile, 56 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,672 cumulative total cases in the province, 543 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,123 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 11 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 12 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 69,800 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 46,700 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

