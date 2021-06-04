June 4: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 3rd successive day of single digit new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (June 4), the third successive day where the number of new cases have been in single digits.

Friday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,713.

Of the new cases, 7 were from Hua Hin, 6 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory, 1 was from Pranburi, and 1 from Mueang Prachuap.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

8 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,713 cumulative total cases in the province, 168 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,540 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

