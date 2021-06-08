June 8: Majority of new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin linked to factory cluster

Health officials for Prachuap Khiri Khan province reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (June 8), but almost all the cases were found among factory workers.

Of the new cases, 26 were found at the cluster at the poultry factory in Hua Hin, the case was found in someone who had been in contact with a worker from the factory.

Tuesday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,838.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Meanwhile, 37 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 1,838 cumulative total cases in the province, 215 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,619 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 4 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

