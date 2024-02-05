Junior golfers shine in Asian Junior Masters at Black Mountain Golf Club

The Asian Junior Masters, one of the premier junior golf tournaments in the region, concluded on a high note on Sunday at the Black Mountain Golf Course in Hua Hin, with Reese Allyson Ng securing the girls’ Class A title in a nail-biting finish.

Ng, needing a birdie on the final three holes to fend off a determined challenge from Chinese golfer Shixin Kang, delivered under pressure by birdieing the 18th hole. This capped off a resilient round of 72 and secured her a 1-under total victory. Kang, who finished just ahead of Ng, staged a remarkable comeback by birdieing her last three holes to also card a 72, setting the stage for a tense finale.

The tournament witnessed steady play from Ng, who parred the first 13 holes before a bogey on the 14th threatened her standing. However, she recovered with three consecutive pars before making the crucial birdie on the par-5 final hole to claim the title.

Gabie Rosca rounded out the top three in the girls’ Class A division, finishing with a 4-over total after a final round of 75.

The boys’ and girls’ divisions across various age categories saw spirited competitions and commendable performances. Shinichi Suzuki, Nicole Gaisano Gan, and Emilio Gabriel Hernandez each earned a spot on the podium in their respective divisions, showcasing the depth of talent present at the tournament.

Suzuki excelled in the boys’ Class B, shooting a 67 to finish at 10-under 206. Gan, who led surprisingly in the first round with a 68, ended up in third place in the girls’ Class C bracket with a total of 214 after a final round of 74. Hernandez, leading into the final round, concluded his tournament with a 75, sharing third place at 214.

Further notable performances included Lia Duque, Aerin Chan, and Miko Granada, who finished strongly in their respective categories, demonstrating the competitive spirit and high standard of play throughout the event.

Harald Elisson, Managing Director of Black Mountain Golf Club, praised the exceptional standard of play and the global participation the tournament attracted.

“The standard of play over the three days has been truly remarkable, Harald said.

“Black Mountain are proud to be supporting the Asian Junior Masters and we look forward to continuing to support Junior golf in Asia, and hosting the flagship event in the years to come.

“Thanks go out to the parents, families and players travelling to Hua Hin from 20 different countries to compete and we hope to see you all again soon,” he added.

The tournament winners by junior category showcased the international flair and competitive spirit of the event, with champions hailing from across Asia, including Arisu Kim, Kartik Singh, Rino Sato, Kasidech Tanatunya, Ningyao Xu, Seinosuke Fukui, Chengrui Xu, and Ojaswini Saraswat leading their respective divisions.

The Asian Junior Masters at Black Mountain Golf Course has proven to be a pivotal platform for junior golfers from around the world to showcase their talents, compete at the highest level, and gain invaluable experience on the international stage.

The Winners by junior category:

Class AB : 🇰🇷 Arisu Kim (66-71-70) -9

Class AG : 🇵🇭 Reese Allyson Ng (72-71-72) -1

Class BB : 🇮🇳 Kartik Singh (66-66-65) -19

Class BG : 🇯🇵 Rino Sato (68-68-70) -10

Class CB : 🇹🇭 Kasidech Tanatunya (71-71-70) -4

Class CG : 🇨🇳 Ningyao Xu (69-67-63) -17

Class DB : 🇯🇵 Seinosuke Fukui (65-70) -9 and 🇨🇳 Chengrui Xu (62-73-68) -13

Class DG : 🇮🇳 Ojaswini Saraswat (63-66-62) -25

Categories: Boys & Girls:

A: 16-19yrs

B: 14-15yrs

C: 12-13yrs

D: 7-11yrs

