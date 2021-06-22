Just 2 COVID-19 cases reported in Prachuap Khiri Khan, ZERO in Hua Hin (June 22)

There was some good news from provincial heath officials on Tuesday (June 22), following the announcement of a sharp fall in new COVID-19 cases throughout the province.

Just 2 new cases were reported on Tuesday in Prachuap Khiri Khan, while zero cases were reported in Hua Hin.

Most of the cases over the past two week have been linked to existing clusters discovered among workers in factories, with very cases found elsewhere.

Tuesdays’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,303.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 12 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,303 cumulative total cases in the province, 460 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,838 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 8 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 59,500 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

