Kaeng Krachan National Park closes Phanoen Thung for repairs

Kaeng Krachan National Park officials have announced the closure of the popular Phanoen Thung tourist destination until further notice due to road repairs.

The decision was made after inspections revealed significant road damage between Ban Krang and Phanoen Thung, posing potential risks to visitors.

The official announcement, issued by Mr. Mongkol Chaiphakdee, Specialist Forestry Officer and Acting Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, stated:

“Kaeng Krachan National Park has inspected the road from Ban Krang to Pha Nern Thung. It was found that the road is damaged throughout, with landslides in certain areas, due to its age, weather conditions, and geographical features. These factors could pose dangers to both officials and tourists traveling this route.

After consideration, Kaeng Krachan National Park has decided to enhance efficiency and ensure the safety of road users, the Pha Nern Thung tourist destination in Kaeng Krachan National Park will be closed for road repairs starting from May 6, 2024, until the repairs are completed. Further announcements will be made once the repairs are finished. This announcement is issued for public knowledge.

Issued on April 30, 2024

(Mr. Mongkol Chaiphakdee)

Specialist Forestry Officer, Acting as Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park”

Phanoen Thung, located within Kaeng Krachan National Park, is a well-known tourist destination famous for its panoramic views and natural beauty. It is one of the highest points in the park, offering a unique vantage point for observing wildlife and enjoying scenic sunrises. The area is also popular among bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.

Visitors to Phanoen Thung often camp overnight to enjoy the early morning mists and catch a glimpse of the park’s diverse flora and fauna. The park’s management emphasized that the closure is a temporary measure to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, and they aim to reopen the area once the road is fully repaired and deemed safe for travel.

Kaeng Krachan National Park, the largest national park in Thailand, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and diverse landscapes and is easily accessible from Cha-am and Hua Hin.

