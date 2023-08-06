Kaeng Krachan National Park closes two areas for recovery and safety

Kaeng Krachan National Park authorities have announced the temporary closure of two popular areas, in a bid to allow natural resources to regenerate and ensure safety during the rainy season.

Park officials said Phanoen Thung Mountain and Mae Saliang Creek will be off-limits to tourists from August 1 to October 31.

The three-month closure is not only aimed at conserving the park’s ecological balance but also to make necessary improvements to tourist facilities in preparation for the upcoming tourism high season.

Park officials affirmed that several other attractions, including Ban Krang Camp, Pala-U Waterfall, and the Kaeng Krachan National Park Office will continue to welcome tourists as usual.

Covering a sprawling area of 2,915 square kilometers, Kaeng Krachan is Thailand’s largest national park. Founded on June 12, 1981, the park is a haven for diverse wildlife, including wild bulls, elephants, dusky leaf monkeys, gibbons, and hornbills. It is also the sole habitat for Thailand’s ratchet-tailed treepie, a distinctive lowland-forest bird with a long, notched tail.

NNT

