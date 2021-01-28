Kaeng Krachan National Park temporary closed

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Kaeng Krachan National Park announces its temporary closure in some areas following a report that several tourists from high-risk provinces have camped-out near the reservoir from January 13 to 15 and have also been at the park’s reception office. Workers at the park who came in contact with the tourists are now being quarantined.

For precautionary measures, the park will be closed from 28 Jan until 11 Feb 2021. However, Ban Krang and Pa La-U waterfall remains open.

Source: Kaeng Krachan National Park

 

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
