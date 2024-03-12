Kaeng Krachan National Park to pursue legal action against rule-breaking visitors

Officials at Kaeng Krachan National Park have initiated legal action against two visitors found in violation of park regulations.

The individuals were caught engaging in prohibited activities, including fishing and alcohol consumption within the protected area.

On March 11, 2024, Mongkol Chaiyaphakdi, the park’s chief, disclosed details of the incident that occurred near the Ban Krang water barrier, in the direction of Khao Phanon Thung.

The report was lodged by a concerned citizen, Supharit, who witnessed the offending behaviors on March 10. According to Supharit, during the hours of 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, he observed a man near the dam’s bridge with a beer can and a boy fishing. Despite attempts to address the behavior directly, their warnings were disregarded, prompting Supharit to document the violations and alert park officials.

Following the report, Yan Ounsingh, assistant chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, together with Prapun Jittates, deputy chief of the Conservation and Protection Division, led an inspection at Protection Unit 4, located at kilometer 18 within the park’s premises. Their investigation confirmed the presence of unauthorized hunting equipment and alcohol, leading to the identification of the violators: Mr. Tawich and Mr. Tawee, both hailing from Nakhon Pathom Province, aged 51 and 49, respectively.

The offenses committed by Mr. Tawich and Mr. Tawee are in direct contravention of the National Park Act B.E. 2562 (2019), specifically sections related to the prohibition of unauthorized hunting equipment and alcohol consumption within national parks.

In response, park officials have compiled evidence and are preparing to file charges against the individuals under relevant sections of the National Park Act and regulations set forth by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.

The case is being forwarded to the investigative officers at the Kaeng Krachan Police Station for further legal action, with the park chief authorized to levy fines for the infractions identified.

comments