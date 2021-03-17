Keep an eye on

17th March, Prachuap Khiri khan – Hua Hin Municipality installed cameras in the room that contains the ballot box.

Chairman of the board of the Election Commission of Hua Hin Municipality Mr Than Bun Somboonsakul, Head of the Municipal Cleark Mr Supachai Aresaijit and peacekeepers officers got together to check the installation of 4 CCTV cameras at the room to store the ballot-paper boxes, municipal council members & the mayor of Hua Hin.

After Travelling to get a ballot-paper from Prachuap Province to be kept in the preparing room with already installed CCTV at the Hua Hin Municipality office.

Yesterday, the ballot paper for the municipal council election and the mayor of Hua Hin was checked and sealed.

These completed 42 elected officers to inspect the ballot paper and mark their stamps.

Only the relevant authorities are permitted to enter the ballot room.

This is for the safety and transparency of the upcoming elections by 28 March to come.

