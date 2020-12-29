Keeping Hua Hin clean

28 Dec, HUA HIN – Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul together with municipality staff and fire brigade joined efforts yesterday in cleaning and spraying disinfectants on the road from the beach entrance in Centara Grand up to the railway station during the town’s cleaning campaign.

The mayor had advised the public to follow all the necessary health safety protocols when in public places to keep the curb down and prevent the spread of Covid infections.

He also ensured the public safe tourism during the New Year holidays as the municipality together with relevant agencies had established surveillance team in monitoring safety measures being conducted at road checkpoints, bus terminals, malls, etc.

