Kelly G affordable luxury dress boutique opens at BluPort Hua Hin

Kelly G, a new dress boutique is poised to make its mark at the BluPort Resort Mall in Hua Hin.

Scheduled for its grand opening on March 12, 2024, from 12 noon to 2 pm, Kelly G promises a blend of luxury and affordability in the heart of Hua Hin.

Located on the B floor of the BluPort Resort Mall, Kelly G will kick off its introduction to the local fashion scene with a grand celebration that mirrors the boutique’s commitment to sophistication and style.

The event will feature performances by Khun Form Violin, a renowned violinist, and Grammy-nominated entertainer Norwood Young, hailing from Hollywood, California.

The highlight of the opening will be a fashion show, showcasing the boutique’s range of party dresses and evening wear, culminating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by members of the Hua Hin Women’s Club.

In keeping with the day’s elegance, a white and gold color theme will adorn the venue, with VIP guests receiving special gifts.

Founder and curator Lady J brings her vision of affordable luxury to life by offering a curated selection of dresses that cater to various styles and sizes.

The boutique’s collection, characterized by the latest trends from the United States, is carefully selected to ensure each piece reflects the luxury and quality Kelly G stands for. Importantly, all clothing is imported and handpicked by Lady J to guarantee a perfect blend of style, quality, and affordability.

Prices at the boutique are designed to accommodate a wide range of budgets, with no item exceeding 4,000 baht.

“There is a gown for every budget and every size,” Lady J told Hua Hin Today via email.

Additionally, Kelly G offers discounts to Bluport Mall and Market Village employees, alongside gift vouchers that serve as perfect gifts for special occasions.

Although the boutique currently does not have a loyalty program, its focus on value, quality, and customer satisfaction is designed to build a loyal customer base.

Lady J’s motivation for opening the boutique stems from a desire to give back to Hua Hin, her new city of residence. “It fills me with joy when I see someone excited about a dress that they love and can afford to buy,” she shares, highlighting the boutique’s mission to enhance the shopping experience for Hua Hin’s residents and visitors alike.

For more information, visit Kelly G Women’s Fashion on Facebook or https://www.kelly-g.com/

