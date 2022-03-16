Kenny G to headline International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 at True Arena Hua Hin

Grammy and American Music Award-winning artist Kenny G is to headline an international jazz festival in Hua Hin in May.

The International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 will be held at True Arena in Hua Hin on May 7 and will see Kenny G perform for 90 minutes.

With global record sales totalling more than 75 million and a staggering 1.5 billion, smooth sax star Kenny G is the biggest selling instrumental artist of all time.

His appearance at the International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 in Hua Hin comes following the March 11 release of Kenny G’s first new album in six-years titled New Standards.

Following its release, New Standards remained in the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for 9 straight weeks, where it peaked at #2, accumulating 5.6 million streams in a single week.

The event will also feature performances from a number of other jazz and blues acts including top international jazz fusion artist Dragonfly, Thai jazz singer Vartida Bhirombhakdi, while Yamin and Friends will bring the best of Thai blues.

Festival goers will be required to present a vaccine certificate showing at least two vaccine doses or a negative ATK test no more than 72 hour prior to the event. Free COVID-19 testing is also available onsite.

Tickets are on sale now via Thai Ticket Major.

Prices start from 2,000 baht / VIP 3,500 baht and VVIP 5,000 baht.

