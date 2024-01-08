Khao Lom Muak: Here is the 2024 schedule for when you climb to one of the most spectacular viewpoints in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Here is the 2024 schedule for when people can climb to the top of the Khao Lom Muak in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Khao Lom Muak offers some of the most spectacular 360 degree views of Ao Manao and the surrounding area.

The viewpoint is located in the Wing 5 Military Base and is only open at certain times throughout the year, normally during national holidays or on long weekends.

The viewpoint is located approximately 98km from central Hua Hin and takes around 1.5 hours to drive there by car.

Hiking to the top is under the supervision of military personnel from the base.

It is 902ft to the summit and there are 496 steps to climb on the way. The ascent can take well over an hour, more likely closer to two hours.

The trail starts off fairly easy but gets more difficult as you get closer to the summit.

At certain points you need to hoist yourself up using the ropes that are secured along the trail.

Military personnel are on hand to provide assistance to people who may need it.

📍 Google Maps location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VvGBEs53DXU1iP7U6

The Khao Lom Muak viewpoint will be open in 2024 on:

February 24, 25, 26 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

April 6, 7, 8 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

April 13, 14, 15, 16 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)

May 4, 5, 6 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

July 20, 21, 22 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

July 27, 28, 29 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

August 10, 11, 12 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

October 12, 13, 14 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

December 28, 29, 30, 31 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)

January 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Here’s what you need to know about climbing Khao Lom Muak Peak:

Open to both Thai nationals and foreigners.

Access begins at 5:45 AM.

On-site registration only; no pre-booking available.

A service fee of 40 Baht per person is required.

Climbing hours: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM.

Notify officials in advance if you want a certificate of completion.

Climbing is prohibited after 10:00 AM due to high temperatures and to ensure the safety of soldiers stationed at the peak (so don’t be late!).

Only suitable footwear such as sneakers/trainers are allowed. No sandals/flip-flops.

All climbers must descend by 12:00 PM.

The climb involves a 1-kilometer distance, 496 steps, and a rope climb to the peak.

The event may be canceled due to rain or important military operations (we will post updates on our page).

Do not fly drones. It is strictly forbidden to take photos around the military base.

Do not throw trash.

You may want to wear gloves to protect your hands when using the ropes.

After the climb there are commemorative shirts for conquering Khao Lom Muak Peak available here: https://lin.ee/lYgWhx6

Make the most of your visit at Wing 5! If you still have energy after climbing to the top of Khao Lom Muak, you might want to take part in some of the attractions that are located with Wing 5 Army base.

Like many army bases in Thailand there are often activities geared towards tourists and Wing 5 is no different.

Some of the attractions located at Wing 5 include:

Visit the Khao Lom Muak Shrine.

Observe Southern spectacled langurs (they enjoy boiled peanuts, feel free to bring some). These animals are generally friendly and regarded as the mascots of the province.

Relax on the beach: The neighbouring Ao Manao beach is one of the most picturesque in the province and is well worth visiting. (rental beach beds available for 20 Baht) or bring your own mats and chairs.

Enjoy paddleboarding, sightseeing boats, banana boats, ATV rides, archery, and feeding goats and turkeys. Contact staff at the Wing 5 camp for more information.

