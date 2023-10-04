Khao Lom Muak: One of the best viewpoints in Prachuap Khiri Khan will open for a few days in October

Nature lovers and adventure seekers near Hua Hin have a reason to be excited.

The stunning Khao Lom Muak viewpoint, renowned for its breathtaking views of Ao Manao and the surrounding area, will be accessible to the public on select dates later this month.

Khao Lom Muak is only open to the public on long weekends or national holidays.

Military officials have announced that the popular (and at times challenging) hiking destination will be open on October 13-15 and again on October 21-23.

Hiking to Khao Lom Muak’s summit, which stands at 902ft, is not for the faint-hearted.

The journey requires climbers to conquer 496 steps, and the ascent can take anywhere from one to two hours. While the trail begins relatively gently, its difficulty increases the closer you get to the summit. At certain points you will need to use ropes to help hoist you up.

However, military personnel from the adjacent Wing 5 military base, who supervise the entire trail. They are available to provide aid to hikers in need, ensuring safety and guidance during the trek.

In a shift from past practice, prospective hikers no longer need to register in advance for the climb. Instead, on-the-day registration will be available between 06.00 and 10.00 hrs, simplifying the process and making it more accessible to spontaneous adventurers.

For those coming from Hua Hin’s central areas, the drive to Khao Lom Muak takes approximately 1.5 hours.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/rv7QfSp9rFcArMaq7

Guidelines for those wishing to climb Khao Lom Muak are as follows:

Register in front of the event only from 06.00-10.00 hrs.

There are no advance reservations; activities may be canceled in the event of heavy rain.

Location: Chao Pho Khao Lom Muak Shrine, Wing 5

Free of charge

Prepare your ID card to exchange for a ticket to enter the area

If registered, you must be present between 06.00 and 10:00 a.m – no exceptions.

There is no limit to the number of hikes that can be taken.

Both Thais and foreigners can attend.

Along the way, there are soldiers on hand to help at all times.

Permitted to prepare drinking water.

Check that your body is prepared. There are a total of 496 steps but part of the route requires climbing by rope and could be challenging for some people.

Guidelines

Get enough sleep before the big day.

Not recommended if the driver arrives and immediately conquers the mountain.

If you have a congenital disease, you must notify the staff so that they can provide you with advice.

If you go up to conquer and are unable to continue, take a break; do not force it.

The progression of steps before reaching the summit of the mountain

People who climb to the summit may receive a certificate of completion. Please notify officers before climbing the peak so that the name can be published as soon as possible (you can accept it or not, it’s not required).

Regulations

Put on gloves.

Only wear sneakers or appropriate footwear (slippers/sandals/flip flops are not permitted.)

Do not fly drones. It is strictly forbidden to take photos around the airport.

Do not throw trash.

