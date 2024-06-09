Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park celebrates Pride Month with ‘Rainbow Road’

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park is using its famous “Rainbow Road” to help recognise Pride Month, marking June as a time to honor and celebrate diversity.

Mr. Pattanaphan Chueachan, the head of the park, highlighted the initiative as a reflection of equality for the LGBTQIA+ community, symbolized by the vibrant rainbow.

The Rainbow Road, adorned with brightly colored wooden sticks and cutting through a large green lawn, stands prominently at the park’s entrance, surrounded by limestone mountains.

This road, the first of its kind within a conservation forest area at Khao Nang Phanthurat, serves as a gateway for exploring the park.

It is a space promoting equality for all groups in society and has become a highlight for visitors of all genders, ages, and statuses. Capturing a photo at this spot has become a must for those visiting the park.

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, known for its limestone mountains and ecological diversity, offers a range of activities aimed at raising awareness about resource conservation.

Visitors can engage in activities such as seed shooting, studying ancient animal fossils, exploring nature trails, running, cycling, and participating in eco-tourism around the community. The park also links to historical sites from the Dvaravati era.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/PAvtihhUAJZhqr8f8

