Khao Nang Phanthurat National Park in Cha-am wins tourism award

Khao Nang Phanthurat National Park in Cha-am has won the ‘Outstanding Tourism Promotion Person of the Province’ award, a recognition from the Thai Lineage Club on behalf of the nation.

This accolade was received during an event at the Teachers Council Auditorium, Ministry of Education, Bangkok, highlighting the park’s significant contributions to the promotion and sustainable development of tourism in Thailand.

Pattanapong Jeerachan, the park’s head, attributed this achievement to the concerted efforts aligned with the policies of Artthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and Somjet Chantanar, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 3 (Phetchaburi Branch).

Situated in Cha-am, just 10 kilometers from Cha-am beach, Khao Nang Phanthurat National Park is arguably one of the region’s most beatiful and well maintained parks. With an emphasis on conservation, the park is renowned for its distinctive limestone mountains and diverse ecosystems, offering a plethora of activities designed to instill a conservation mindset among visitors of all ages and genders.

These activities include cycling while dispersing seed balls, studying ancient fossils, exploring nature trails, and engaging in eco-tourism initiatives that connect visitors with the area’s rich history dating back to the Dvaravati period.

The park has also announced the “Phanthurat Giant with a Heart Run 3” set for May 26, 2024. This running event aims to offer participants breathtaking views of the local area, including Ban Kok Sa-ard and Ban Na Yang, while promoting physical health and environmental awareness.

The ‘Outstanding Person of the Province’ award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Thai society by adhering to ethical standards, benefiting the national interest, and successfully implementing policies within their organizations. Khao Nang Phanthurat National Park’s receipt of this award serves as a testament to its role as a model for economic, social, and national development through tourism and conservation efforts.

For those interested in participating in the park’s activities or learning more about its conservation projects, further information can be obtained by contacting 098-6860989 or visiting the Khao Nang Phanthurat National Park and Khao Nang Phanthurat Project page, inspired by a royal initiative.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/TvoucH3YByMSNnPi9?g_st=ic

