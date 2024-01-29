Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park welcomed over 129,000 visitors in 2023

In a recent visit by senior government officials, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park reported that more than 129,000 people in the fiscal year 2023, contributing significantly to the local economy with an income of over 13.4 million baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, alongside Mrs. Phawinee Na Songkhla, Inspector of the Ministry, and other key officials, conducted a comprehensive review of the park’s management.

The visiting team included high-ranking officials like Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and Mr. Kittipong Sukhapakul, the acting Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

During their visit, they held discussions at the Visitor Service Center in the Bueng Bua Nature Study Center, focusing on the ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the park’s natural beauty and sustainability.

Established in 1966, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Thailand’s first marine national park, spans approximately 98.08 square kilometers across the Sam Roi Yot and Kui Buri districts. The park is home to 11 tourist attractions and includes the renowned Sam Roi Yot Wetland, a globally significant wetland area. The park’s management integrates local government and public participation, emphasizing conservation and educational opportunities.

The fiscal year 2023 saw a diverse mix of visitors, with 75,167 Thai nationals and 54,563 international tourists, reflecting the park’s growing appeal as a global tourist destination.

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park’s ecosystem is remarkably varied, featuring freshwater marshes, mangrove forests, mudflats, and sandy beaches. The area’s unique terrain, especially the Sam Roi Yot Plains, showcases a fascinating transformation from ancient sea or bay to its current state, influenced by freshwater influx and sedimentation.

A highlight of the park is the Bueng Bua (Lotus Pond) in the Sam Roi Yot Plains, attracting tourists with its rich biodiversity.

This area is a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts, featuring an array of local and migratory birds, such as the purple heron and various egret species. Visitors can explore nature trails on wooden bridges, observe a wide range of plant life, and take boat tours to fully appreciate the scenic beauty, especially during the lotus blooming season.

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park’s successful management and conservation efforts, coupled with its natural allure, continue to make it a significant contributor to the local tourism industry, while simultaneously preserving its rich ecological heritage.

