Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park wins award for outstanding environmental management

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park has recently been awarded the prestigious Green National Park Shield for its outstanding environmental management.

The award is in recognition of the park’s efforts in preserving the region’s natural beauty and biodiversity while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

The Green National Park Shield, awarded by Thailand’s Department of Environmental Quality Promotion and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

It recognizes parks that demonstrate exceptional environmental management practices. The award is given to parks that meet rigorous standards in areas such as waste management, energy efficiency, and conservation efforts.

Out of 26 entrants to the award, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park was found to have a status of “very good” after it scored 79.62%.

Established in 1966, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is home to diverse ecosystems, including mangrove forests, freshwater marshes, limestone cliffs, and sandy beaches.

The park’s name, which translates to “mountain with three hundred peaks,” refers to the stunning karst formations that dominate the landscape.

These towering limestone cliffs and caves provide a habitat for a variety of wildlife, including macaques, gibbons, and even rare bird species

Despite being a popular tourist destination, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park has managed to balance conservation efforts with sustainable tourism practices.

The park has implemented several environmental management initiatives, such as waste reduction campaigns, beach cleanup efforts, and educational programs aimed at promoting eco-friendly behavior among visitors.

Additionally, the park has been active in supporting local communities and promoting responsible tourism practices.

For example, the park provides training programs and job opportunities for local residents, while also encouraging visitors to support local businesses and purchase sustainable souvenirs.

