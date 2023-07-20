Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park’s iconic Bueng Bua boardwalk reopens

The boardwalk at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, a one-kilometer-long wooden structure stretching over the Thung Sam Roi Yot Freshwater Marsh on the western side of the park, has been given a new lease of life.

Previously, due to disrepair, only a small section of the boardwalk was accessible to the public.

However, after an extensive period of renovation, it has finally reopened to visitors, officials announced on Thursday (July 20).

Officials from the park and provincial administration gathered for a ceremony to commemorate the long-awaited reopening of the boardwalk.

The elevated wooden bridge now offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Bueng Bua and its surrounding areas.

As they traverse the walkway, they will also encounter informative signs showcasing various aquatic plants found in this unique and fascinating freshwater marsh.

Simultaneously, during the reopening ceremony, officials took the occasion to pay homage to the ancestors of the national park, preserving its spiritual sanctity.

This decision was prompted by a recent incident in June, where a gang perpetrated an act of theft, cutting from the mountainside and stealing sacred stones from the park.

The illegal activity occurred in close proximity to the culturally and ecologically significant Tham Kaew Cave within the national park, leaving the officials deeply concerned.

Thankfully, swift action was taken, leading to the arrest of the gang members involved, who are currently facing criminal charges for their actions.

Upon inspection of the bags carried by the suspects, it was revealed that they contained red and brown “sacred stones” with a phosphorus texture. These stones, weighing between 20 and 30 kilograms each, exhibited rectangular and triangular cut marks.

The arrested individuals confessed that their intention was to carve Buddha statues and decorative objects, exploiting the sacred qualities attributed to these stones.

The seized stones, deemed invaluable relics, were later transported under the supervision of the head of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park to the park headquarters for inspection and measurement.

Prices ranged from 20,000 to 50,000 baht per stone, depending on their color and texture.

If convicted, the accused face penalties of imprisonment not exceeding five years, fines not exceeding 500,000 baht, or both, as stipulated by the law.

But now as the renovated boardwalk opens its doors to nature enthusiasts once again, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park stands firm in its commitment to safeguarding the park’s cultural heritage and ecological treasures.

People planning to explore the wonders of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park can now visit the improved boardwalk while also appreciating the cultural significance of this extraordinary natural sanctuary.

The reopening of the boardwalk is an invitation to all to rediscover the enchanting allure of Bueng Bua Nature Education Center while reinforcing the importance of protecting and cherishing local natural heritage.

The boardwalk and nature center is approximately a 1-hour and 10-minute drive from central Hua Hin, making it an ideal day trip destination for those seeking a trip out that isn’t too far from home.

Like all national parks in Thailand, people are charged a fee to enter the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park.

Entrance fees to the park are:

200 baht for foreign adults, 100 baht for foreign children

40 baht for Thai adults, 20 baht for Thai children.

More information is available by calling 032-821568

Or via facebook.com/KhaosamroiyotNationalPark

📍: https://goo.gl/maps/NMB2rmAtTKpaDFdh7

comments