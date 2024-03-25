King Power launches campaign to showcase Thai fabric, featuring Khao Tao’s weaving community

King Power, Thailand’s leading duty-free retailer, has unveiled a new promotional initiative titled “THAINESS STATION, Thai Products, United for the Community.”

The campaign aligns with the government’s push to highlight Thai culture and products, engaging both the public and private sectors in a collaborative effort. The initiative aims to spotlight the variety of Thai craftsmanship, including the fabric produced by the weaving community of Khao Tao.

The “THAINESS STATION” campaign is designed to elevate the profile of Thai local wisdom products on the global stage by offering tourists a chance to experience the unique beauty and craftsmanship of Thai products firsthand.

This includes an array of items from traditional Thai fabrics to intricate wickerwork crafted from reed. The initiative seeks to underscore the soft power of Thai cultural goods, known for their distinct aesthetics and contemporary design, appealing to international tourists from every corner of the globe visiting Thailand.

Visitors to Thailand can discover the range of Thai products at several King Power locations, including the King Power Rangnam, Srivaree, Pattaya, and Phuket branches, as well as at airports across the country. These airports include the King Power Suvarnabhumi Airport, located at both the East and West departure passenger buildings, King Power Don Mueang Airport at the departure passenger building, and King Power Phuket Airport at the departure passenger building.

The inclusion of fabric woven by the Khao Tao community in this campaign marks a significant step in recognizing and preserving the heritage and skills of local Thai artisans.

