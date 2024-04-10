Kite festival to take place at Pak Nam Pran Beach on April 14

Pak Nam Pran Beach will host the International Kite Festival on April 14, Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Municipality has announced.

The festival will feature performances by two internationally acclaimed kite-flying families: KITE COUPLE and SIAMESE CATS. These renowned groups, known for their intricate designs and skilled flying, will be joined by Thai champions, including three-time world champions, showcasing their breathtaking kite shows that have captivated audiences around the globe.

Attendees will have the chance to see a wide variety of kites from traditional Thai designs to innovative modern creations. The event also provides a perfect backdrop for photography enthusiasts looking to capture the beauty and elegance of kites in flight against the picturesque setting of Pak Nam Pran Beach.

In addition to the kite displays, the festival will embrace the spirit of the Maha Songkran World Water Festival, welcoming the new year with joy and festivity. The municipality extends a warm invitation to everyone to join in the celebrations, experience the vibrant atmosphere, and create lasting memories at this unique cultural event.

