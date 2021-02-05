Knowledge-Bases OTOP (KBO) project of Prachuap Khiri Khan

4th February, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Deputy Governor Mr Chatree Chanveerachai at AT T Boutique Hotel in Klongwan district has chaired the opening of the knowledge-Based OTOP Project.

The event was joined by OTOP operators, district community development offices, and the committee of KBO Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

KBO project is established to improve the quality and standard of OTOP products in the province in to order to create competitiveness in both local and international market.

Promoting the network of KBO committee to be a centre of assistance, supporting the development of manufacturers capability and adding more product value.

OTOP products are from local techniques to help create jobs, generate income, and enhance the quality of life for local people.

Some of the OTOP developments still have limitations in terms of quality, standardization, product design, and packaging. The reason is the manufacturers and entrepreneurs still lack knowledge in management and product development.

Therefore, organizing this project is beneficial for enhancing knowledge for all the committee who have joined the meeting. Helping them to enhance the development and creativity of OTOP products to have more added-value.

As well as learning to apply new innovations to expand product development as an alternative to strengthen the market and economy.

