Kui Buri National Park officials ramp up efforts against hunting gangs, multiple arrests made

As part of crackdown on illegal hunting activities, officials at Kui Buri National Park have intensified patrols, resulting in multiple arrests.

Mr. Atthaphong Phao-on, the park chief, announced that operations between national park officials, the Protection Unit 3 (Dan Singkhon), and the special task force Nguang Suek led to the apprehension of several individuals suspected of illegal hunting in the park.

The operation, conducted on November 30, 2023, targeted areas within the park known for illicit activities.

The team laid ambushes in the forest region of Moo 7, Nong Mai Kaen village, Ko Lak sub-district, Mueang Prachuap. During one such ambush, three men were spotted carrying backpacks.

Upon noticing the officers, they attempted to flee but were subsequently captured. The suspects, identified as Mr. Prachuap, 57, Mr. Weerapong, 35, and Mr. Surasak, 32, all hailing from Prachuap Province, confessed to planning to set traps for hunting wild animals along the forest edge. They were apprehended before any animals were harmed.

At the trapping site, officers recovered 9 sling traps, which were confiscated as evidence. The suspects now face charges under the National Park Act, B.E. 2019, for conducting activities for benefit within the national park.

This Act, particularly under Section 19 (6) in conjunction with Section 44 and Section 19 (7) in conjunction with Section 45, deems bringing hunting tools or weapons into the national park for benefit as an offense. The case has been forwarded to the Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan Police Station for further legal action.

In a related incident, officials arrested Mr. Surachart, 25, also from Prachuap Province. He was found in possession of an automatic shotgun (brand DERYA), four rounds of ammunition, a bent knife, and a pocket knife in the same forest area.

Mr. Surachart admitted his intention to hunt within the park with two accomplices, who managed to escape upon the officers’ arrival. He has been handed over to the investigative officers at the Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan Police Station for legal proceedings, and efforts to capture the remaining fugitives are ongoing.

comments