Kui Buri National Park ramps up efforts to provide water for wildlife amid drought

In response to the severe drought impacting Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, officials at Kui Buri National Park are intensifying efforts to replenish waterholes scattered throughout the forest to ensure a steady supply of drinking water for wildlife.

Park Head Attapong Phao-on announced on May 4, 2024, that the drought has left water sources within Kui Buri’s forests dry, prompting urgent action to transport water to various waterholes.

The move aims to provide elephants and other animals with sufficient water, preventing them from venturing into nearby villages in search of water and avoiding areas where they may be at risk of being hunted.

The Kui Buri National Park, known for its biodiversity and diverse ecosystems, is home to rare plant species and a wide range of wildlife, including elephants, gaur, banteng, tigers, and tapirs.

Officials said this effort aligns with the vision of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who, in a royal speech on July 5, 1999, emphasized the need for elephants to remain in the forest while ensuring adequate food sources through the creation of small, scattered food plots.

