Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic. Members of the public are invited to visit the park and view the herds of wild elephants and gaur from the Pong Salad Dai viewpoint. However, foreigners should be aware the park employs a policy of dual pricing.

For Thai people, the price for adults is 40 baht and 20 baht for children. But for foreigners, adults must pay 200 baht and children 100 baht to enter the park. 0n addition, park officials told Hua Hin Today that currently people can only enter the park if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, officials added that they hope this policy will change from ne_t month in order to help boost tourism to the park. On a more positive note, the closure of the park due to COVID-19 has actually allowed wildlife to thrive, officials said. Kui Buri National Park, which measures 605,625 rai or approximately 969 square kilometres, is home to 300 wild elephants and at least 250 gaurs living in separate herds.

In addition, seven red bulls, 6 males and 1 female have also been found living together in the herd of gaurs. The best spot to view wildlife in the park is from the Pong Salad Dai viewpoint, which is open from 2 pm – 5:30 pm every day, with the last tickets sold at 4pm.

