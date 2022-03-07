La Grappa Charity Golf Event raises 1.05 million baht for charity

La Grappa’s Annual Charity Golf Event was held at Banyan Golf Course Saturday 26th February 2022.

Players, Sponsors and the Beneficiary, Charity Hua Hin Thailand (CHHT), all expressing their satisfaction with the Event, which resulted in a record breaking result close to Baht 1.05 million.

The 10th Annual La Grappa Golf Event was attended by 152 players and by 200 Dinner Guests.

The Golf Tournament was won by “Team KAI” lead by Captain Misao Kataoka and by Yuichi Iguchi, Mrs. Mikako Iguchi and Mrs. Narumi Asa with an impressive Gross Score of 72 and a Net Score of 47.4.

Peter Kirketerp, La Grappa and Organizer stated:

“We are very pleased, that both Players and Sponsors have been so satisfied with the Event. Sponsors have expressed their gratitude for the significant exposure we have offered in connection with this Event and with this we hope to have established a good foundation for a close working relationship with all Sponsors going forward. We are of course also happy that the event created a record result in favour of Charity Hua Hin Thailand and surely, the great result is a function of the solid Sponsor relationships. Finally, but not least, post the Event, we have had such an overwhelming positive feedback from Players and as a result, we are pleased to confirm, that the Event for 2023 is already fully booked.

Charity Hua Hin Thailand will receive the net proceeds generated from La Grappa’s Charity Fund during the next 12 months allowing CHHT to continue its great work in favor of approximately 50 underprivileged and disabled families all certified by Hua Hin Hospital as qualified for charity support.

Vincent Kerremans of CHHT says “Charity Hua Hin Thailand is profoundly grateful for the ongoing support our charity foundation is receiving from La Grappa’s Charity Golf Tournament. It allows us to help some of the least privileged families in our area and we are of course also grateful for the substantial Sponsorships this Event has been able to secure”.

Peter Kirketerp also noted, that La Grappa’s Charity Golf Event for 2023 will be held at Banyan Golf Course on Saturday 25th February 2023 and that the organization for that Event has already commenced to ensure, that the quality of the Event for 2023 will be at least on par with this year an ongoing dialogue with all Sponsors will be initiated shortly.

For more information on La Grappa Golf, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/LaGrappaRestaurant/

