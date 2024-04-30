Last chance to sign up for Hua Hin Marathon 2024

Today (April 30) is your last chance to register for the Hua Hin Marathon 2024.

Registration for the event closes at 23:59 on Tuesday (April 30).

The start and finish point for the race is Wat Khao Krai Lat, Nong Kae, Hua Hin.

The marathon expects to draw over 3,500 participants, including both Thai and international runners, across four categories: the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21 km), mini marathon (10.5 km), and the fun run (5 km).

Organised by the Preserve Hua Hin Group and various other partners, the marathon helps to raise funds for the Krailas Eco-Project and the preservation of the Khao Krai Lat mangrove.

Registration is available here: https://www.runlah.com/events/huahin2024

comments