Learn how to save someone’s life in an emergency with this free course in Hua Hin

To register, please complete the form here: https://forms.gle/rcv1AsD9AEmgkrNG9

Hua Hin Today and Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin are collaborating to offer a free Basic Life Support training course.

The course, which will be in English, will be held on 15 May 2023 from 13.00 to 16.30 hrs. at the Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin.

During the course, qualified instructors from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin will provide practical training on basic life support (BLS), cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) and choking.

This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn some important life-saving skills.

You’ll leave the course feeling empowered and confident in your ability to help someone during an emergency. Plus, each participant will receive a Certification of Achievement upon completion of the course.

The course is completely free, but spaces are limited, so be sure to register soon.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to learn some invaluable skills that could potentially make a difference in someone’s life.

To register, please complete the form here: https://forms.gle/rcv1AsD9AEmgkrNG9

comments