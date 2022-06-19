Legend Fighting Championships Thailand: Peter Danahoe wins at Legend FC 3

By James Goyder

The Asian Viking invaded Hua Hin on Saturday night and plundered 40,000 baht for his win in the main event of Legend FC 3 took place. Peter Danahoe, who is of mixed Thai / Danish descent, beat Payoongsak Singchalad to win the promotion’s flyweight tournament.

The card, which was broadcast live on Channel 8, featured a mixture of Muay Thai and MMA. Danahoe was competing in the latter sport and earned his spot in the final with a first round TKO win over Kongpon Lobmek at Legend FC 2 last month.

P Payoongsak was in a similar situation having stopped Alexandre Berrie in the opening round on the same show. Both men came into this contest with identical records leaving the final of the flyweight tournament nicely poised.

Payoongsak’s two career losses came at the hands of ONE Championship veteran Pongsiri Mitsatit and Japanese legend Yoshiro Maeda which suggested he would be a better fighter than his record suggested. Neither fighter looked interested in taking the action to the ground as they traded heavy leather in the early exchanges.

Danahoe attacked with left body kicks from the southpaw stance as Payoongsak looked to land straight punches and right low kicks. They were both happy to trade punches in the pocket which made for an action packed opening minute.

After a couple of clinches in which neither fighter was able to gain a clear advantage they separated and the pace slowed. It seemed the frantic early exchanges might have sapped both men of energy as Danahoe pressed forwards and Payoongsak looked to fight off the back foot.

But just when it seemed like the fight had reached a lull Danahoe produced a highlight reel KO out of nowhere. A right head kick connected clean and immediately separated Payoongsak from his senses with the referee diving in to save him from further punishment before the Thai / Danish fighter could do any real damage with ground and pound.

The finish came at the 3:05 mark with Danahoe improving to 3-2 and extending his winning streak to three while Payoongsak drops to 2-3. The Thai / Danish flyweight had girlfriend and ONE Championship star Supergirl Jarronsakgym cheering for him and would like to follow in her footsteps,

“I’ve fought in ONE Warrior Series and Fairtex Fights but I really enjoyed fighting for Legend FC. At first I wanted to use my hands and my elbows but I was happy to win with a head kick and I hope I can get a chance to fight for ONE Championship or the UFC.”

Another fighter of mixed Thai/European descent registered an impressive win on the undercard. Noelly Grandjean holds a black belt in judo and it took her just 40 seconds to take down Rungnapa Puangsit with a hip toss before attacking with a relentless barrage of ground and pound in their strawweight fight.

The finish came at the 1:10 mark and sees Grandjean improve to 3-0 while her opponent drops to 0-1. Thai strawweight Wondergirl Jaroonsakgym was in attendance and can only have been impressed by the performance of her compatriot who will surely be on the radar of some of Asia’s biggest MMA promotions after this performance.

comments