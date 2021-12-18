Legend Arena: New state of the art fitness facility opens at BluPort

A new state of the art and multi functional fitness facility has opened in Hua Hin.

The Legend Arena by True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club is located on the 3rd floor of BluPort shopping mall.

The new fully air conditioned facility, which measures over 1,000 square meters, offers a new dimension for fitness in Hua Hin.

The Legend Arena includes Hua Hin’s first fully affiliated CrossFit gym lead by head coach Leroy Saunders who is one of only two Level 3 CrossFit coaches in all of Thailand.

In addition, the Legend Arena hosts a comprehensive selection of martial arts training via its ‘Fight Club’, which includes Taekwondo, Ju Juitsu and Muay Thai, coached by Olympic bronze medalist Yaowapa Boorapolchai.

Thailand’s most successful tennis player, Paradorn Srichaphan, who once beat Andre Agassi at Wimbledon, brings his Discover Tennis class.

The Legend Arena also boasts a unique virtual Golf Studio, which is in association with the Banyan Golf Club and pro golfer Marco Scopetta.

The virtual Golf Studio offers a golf simulator, virtual course and putting green and is suitable for all ages and levels of ability.

And it is not just adults who can benefit from the The Legend Arena, with the facility offering a full range of classes for kids, including CrossFit and gymnastics with Candice Ford, who brings her hugely successful class which was previously held at True Arena.

There is a wide variety of membership options available, with discounted rates for members of True Arena.

This weekend – Dec 18 & 19, the Legend Arena hosts an open house where people can try the different classes for free.

Adult classes:

CrossFit

Virtual Golf

Taekwondo

Ju Juitsu

Muay Thai

Zumba

Strong Nation

Body Pump

Kids Classes

CrossFit

Gymnastics

Taekwondo

Ju Juitsu

Muay Thai

Discover Tennis

Virtual Golf

Zumba

comments