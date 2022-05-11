Leisure travelers are starting to return to Hua Hin

Hua Hin Today recently spoke to Joseph Della Gatta, InterContinental Hua Hin General Manager to discuss a variety of topics including the return of leisure travelers to the resort and Jaras Hua Hin, which was recently named one of the best new restaurants in Asia

The loosening of restrictions in Thailand is starting to show signs that leisure travel is returning to Hua Hin, according to the general manager of one of the resort’s leading hotels.

While the people visiting Hua Hin are still predominantly domestic travelers, the resumption of the Test & Go program and subsequent relaxing of entry requirements has seen more tourists visiting Hua Hin.

“We are definitely starting to see people traveling for leisure now”, Joseph Della Gatta, General Manager of the InterContinental Hua Hin told Hua Hin Today.

Joseph believes that one of the first areas of the travel industry to bounce back post pandemic will be the leisure market.

“For two years, people have been dreaming about wanting to travel after being stuck at home, they are itching to travel”.

A pet friendly hotel

With the pandemic putting the brakes on international travel, Joseph revealed how the InterContinental Hua Hin has adapted and innovated to provide new offerings to domestic tourists.

“The BluPort wing of the hotel is dog friendly and we recently started dog training sessions every Saturday, which is free for guests”.

Joseph explains that increasingly domestic travelers were wanting to travel with their dogs, with the hotel becoming pet friendly as a way of attracting new guests.

In addition, the InterContinental Hua Hin also continues to grow its food and beverage offerings.

The newly launched Cafe De Khoi located at the InterContinental’s BluPort wing is a pet friendly, French bistro style venue. It offers a stylish, yet cozy interior with a large outdoor seating area under the shade of an old khoi tree.

For coffee lovers, Cafe De Khoi’s advanced coffee menu comprises four distinct preparation methods: nitro, espresso, slow-bar pour over and ice drip.

Cafe De Khoi also offers a wide range of menu in Asian and Western style from savory bites, all day-breakfast or premium dishes along with fresh-baked patisserie and delectable desserts.

And for your four legged friend, there is a special dog menu which even includes doggie ice cream, while puppy bowls ensure that your dog will be properly pampered.

Meanwhile, over on the beach side of the hotel is the InterContinental’s Art Deco-influenced CoCco Bar, which features Thai-inspired food and drink complete with fireside and cabana settings.

At CoCco Bar, watch the master mixologist at work, try an artisan G&T or sip on a craft beer or refreshing cider. This is the perfect venue to toast another heavenly evening in Hua Hin.

InterContinental Hua Hin is home to ‘Asia’s Best New Restaurant’

Meanwhile, the InterContinental’s signature fine dining restaurant, Jaras Hua Hin, was recently named as one of Asia’s Best New Restaurant 2021 at World Culinary Awards.

Jaras brings a contemporary twist on Thai cuisine and pairs it with time-honoured service traditions.

Commenting on the award, Joseph said: “We are absolutely delighted that Jaras has been awarded as Asia’s Best New Restaurant.”

He added that, “To achieve an award like this at such an early stage is testament to all the hard work and effort that has been put into developing the restaurant by the whole team. We are focused on constantly raising the level of our experience and look forward to sharing that with our customers.”

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

33/33 Petchkasem Road, Hua Hin

https://www.facebook.com/interconhuahin

ichh.rsvn@ihg.com

