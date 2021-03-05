LION CLUB DONATES

Lions Club of Hua Hin, Wang Klai Kangwon Electricity Group, Tourist Police and Hua Hin Municipality helped more disadvantaged members of the community with donations to four recipients.



On February 17 President of the Lions Club Hua Hin Kitipongsiri Phetkasem, Wang Klai Kangwon Electricity Group, Tourist Police and Hua Hin Municipality officials jointly donated a survival bag, two wheelchairs and pampers two four recipients in need of help.



It is part of the club’s effort to help disabled, bed-bound patients, the elderly and the poor in its “District, stable, prosperous, sustainable” program.



Recipients were Wirapat Phothai, 15, who lives in a rented house in Hua Hin with his parents and sells fresh coconuts. Mrs Nimphakwang, 85 who suffers from muscular weakness. Mrs Aim Sangthong, 88, who struggles to walk, Mr Yod Thumpawan, 79, who is paralysed and bed-bound.



All gifts were gratefully received by the recipients and their families.

