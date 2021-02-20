Lion’s Club Hua Hin and agencies donate wheelchairs and necessities to the needy

17 Feb, THAP TAI – Colonel Kornkarn Navevanichakun, Deputy Director of the provincial ISOC, Lt Chetthabjit, representatives from Tourist Police Dept, TAT together with Mr Kitipongsiri Phetkasem, President of the Lions Club Hua Hin and other members jointly donated wheelchairs, adult diapers and other necessities to the disabled persons and bed-ridden elderly of Thap Tai Subdistrict, Hua Hin.

The move was to ease the burden of less fortunate citizens of Thap Tai Subdistrict during the current Covid crisis.

Mr Thanyakulsanja, Ms Charanya Sangiam Pansiri and Ms Cherman Uthaiwanwong of Lions Club Hua Hin Committee, Wang Klai Kangwon Electricity Group, Hua Hin Municipality Officials and other volunteers of Thap Tai have also contributed to the cause.

Residents were overwhelmed from the gesture of the committee and have shown gratitude.

Source: huahinsarn.com

