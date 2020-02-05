Lion’s Club Hua Hin and King Mongkut’s Hospital Foundation to Donate Additional Medical Equipment to Hua Hin Hospital

Last January 15 Mr. Pongsak Ketsawatwong, president of the King Mongkut’s Hospital Foundation, Petchburi and Mr. Alex Binnekamp, president of Lion’s Club Hua Hin together with committee held a meeting with Dr. Niran Chantrakul, director of Hua Hin Hospital conferring about medical equipment to be donated to Hua Hin Hospital.

During the meeting, Pongsak said that this year King Mongkut’s Hospital Foundation have completed the project ‘Honorary Activities’ in honour of King Rama 9 and Rama 10, which consists the following:

1. 109 Scholarships

2. 109 Sets of encyclopedias

3. 109 Medical equipments

The entire project was valued at more than 10 million Baht. Hua Hin Hospital will receive a set of new medical equipment including a cardiovascular monitoring machine worth 200,000 Baht, which will be provided by The Lion’s Club Hua Hin and will be handed on March 13, 2020 at the King Mongkut’s Hospital.

The rest of the 17 donations will go to 17 different hospitals and a group of primary schools as well. The Foundation of King Mongkut’s Hospital and the Lion’s Club Hua Hin were responsive of the duty to provide and contribute medical and educational needs of local communities.

Hua Hin Hospital provides daily treatment to patients both Thai and foreigners, it is essential to acquire modern medical equipment to meet the needs of the medical team in order to perform effective treatment.

